Iraq War Vet, Special Operations Aviator and Fmr. US Army Major Joel Funk made the following statement after the killing of Qassim Suleimani



"As soldiers and civilians, we trust that our commanders and leaders are prepared to do what it takes to protect Americans and our national security.

I served in both Iraq and Syria. I saw the damage done and mitigated the threats caused by Qassim Suleimani, his proxy forces, and the networks he led. As a US Army Major and Special Operations Aviator, it was my job to protect and support the men and women responsible for fighting Iranian backed violent extremist organizations and then bring them home safely. There is no question that Suleimani sought to kill Americans, our allies, and do harm to us in any way possible. We knew the rules though and understood the consequences of our actions. I was responsible for ensuring targeting decisions reflected our values, our Constitutional authorizations, and our desired end state.

We learned that you don’t go into the fight without knowing what you are up against and without the foresight of what happens next. A mature, ethical, and strategically minded leader asks more than just “Can we shoot?” but also “Should we shoot?” This decision was made by President Trump without consulting Congress, without ensuring that our men and women were ready, and without telling the American people or our allies what our plan was, and if we were ready to commit an act of war against Iran.

This strike and the killing of the Iranian Quds force commander is an escalation of hostilities that puts our country in completely uncharted and dangerous territories. We just killed a foreign military commander in a different and equally sovereign country, neither of which we are legally at war with. This is how the forever war not just continues, but morphs into a new and far more dangerous beast. Our actions threaten key allies like Israel and dramatically escalates the threats we face at home and abroad.

This is not how we operate as leaders. This is not how we protect our people and our allies. In the coming days and weeks, I pray that not only will our people be safe, but that we stand together as Americans to ensure that we do not stumble into another war in the Middle East. We cannot afford any more decades of endless and ceaseless sacrifice of blood and treasure."

