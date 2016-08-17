SPRINGFIELD, IL – Don’t have a place to archery deer hunt but would like to go hunting this October?  Look no further than the Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP), the popular Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) program linking outdoors enthusiasts with landowners.

IRAP leases land from private landowners for specific outdoor activities, one of which is archery deer hunting during the month of October.  This October will be the second year IRAP has offered archery deer hunting on leased sites.  In 2015, more than 90 applications were received for 33 sites.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This year, archery deer hunting opportunities are available on IRAP sites in Clark, Franklin, Greene, Lee, Macoupin, Monroe, Sangamon and Schuyler counties with a total of 56 hunting sites.  Applicants can hunt either the first 15 days of the month (October 1-15) or the last 16 days of the month (October 16-31).  The deadline for IDNR to receive IRAP archery deer hunting applications is Tuesday, August 30, 2016.

Article continues after sponsor message

To apply for an archery deer hunting site through IRAP, go to: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/conservation/IRAP/Pages/Archery-Deer-Hunting.aspx

As a landowner, the benefits of leasing land to IRAP are many.  For starters, IRAP will pay a nominal lease fee dependent upon acreage and type of activities the landowner is willing to allow on their property. IRAP also provides a $2 million liability policy for all IRAP activities.  In addition, an IRAP biologist will write a management plan on the enrolled acreage and will offer assistance in implementing the plan (which can be as great as a 90/10 cost-share).

If you are a landowner and would like to learn more about IRAP, please contact Tammy Miller at 217-524-1266.

For more information on IRAP and its other public access outdoor activities, visit their website at:http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/conservation/IRAP   

More like this:

Oct 13, 2024 - IDNR Issues Reminders For 2024-2025 Archery Deer Season

3 days ago - IDNR Reminds Deer Hunters To Keep Safety In Mind When Using Tree Stands

Sep 20, 2024 - Archery Deer Hunt Applications Available for Mobility-Impaired Veterans at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary  

Oct 28, 2024 - St. Clair County Reports 51 Deer Harvested In Youth Season

Oct 28, 2024 - Macoupin County Leads Youth Deer Harvest with 78 Deer in 2024, Madison County Reports Slight Increase

 