Iowa State University Announces Spring Dean's List - Local Students Earns Honors

AMES, IOWA - Approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

These six students earned Dean's List and are from the Riverbend area.

Alton, IL

Jason Taylor Godi, 4, Mechanical Engineering


Edwardsville, IL

Kurt Jacob Brase, 4, Agricultural Engineering

Jacob Daniel Davis, 4, Chemical Engineering

Mitchell H. Steinkuehler, 2, Mechanical Engineering

Adam Donald Walters, 4, Software Engineering


Glen Carbon, IL

Jack Francis Raffaelle, 4, Chemical Engineering

