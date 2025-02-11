Iowa State University Announces Fall 2024 Dean's List
EDWARDSVILLE/JERSEYVILLE - More than 11,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2024 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
The following students are from our area:
Edwardsville, Illinois
- Henry Lingafelter, Senior, Architecture, B.Arch.
- Christopher Merica, , Mechanical Engineering, B.S.
- Mitchell Steinkuehler, Senior, Mechanical Engineering, B.S.
Jerseyville, Illinois
- Chloe Kallal, Sophomore, Event Management, B.S.
- Kendal Lacy, Sophomore, Industrial Design Undergraduate Pre-Major