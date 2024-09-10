Our Daily Show Interview: Brian Dawson: Canoeing The Entire Mississippi!

ALTON — Brian Dawson, a drywall finisher from Newton, Iowa, recently made a stop in Alton as part of his ambitious 2,450-mile canoe trip down the Mississippi River to the Gulf Coast. Dawson embarked on his journey in June and is traveling with his loyal German shepherd, Jade.

Dawson decided to undertake this river expedition and seize the moment to explore the river.

"I chose to spend money while I can," Dawson said. "It means the world to me; I've been waiting a long time."

Jade, who has been with Dawson for eight years, provides companionship and security during the trip. "She has guard duty during the night and sleeps in the canoe during the day," Dawson noted.

The journey, which includes breaks such as a five-day hiatus for the Iowa State Fair, has been both challenging and rewarding. Dawson has been documenting his travels every three to four days in the Mississippi River Paddlers journal and keeps in touch with his family and followers via Facebook.

"The most interesting part has been the people and towns I visit," Dawson shared. "River people are a whole different breed — very kind and welcoming. They've made a huge difference in our trip."

Despite facing high water levels, baseball-sized hail, and tornado warnings in Minnesota, Dawson and Jade have persevered. They typically paddle at night to avoid barge traffic and use a hammock and tarp for camping, often setting up in city parks or on sandbars.

Dawson's canoe, a 17-foot canoe model, was acquired with the help of a friend and has proven to be a reliable vessel for the long haul.

During his Alton stop, Dawson enjoyed what he described as a "fantastic" T-Bone at Mac's restaurant/bar and appreciated the town's hospitality.

"I've really enjoyed Alton; everyone was very welcoming and it reminds me of other river towns but on a bigger scale," he commented. “I loved the company I had at Mac’s in Downtown Alton.”

As Dawson continues his journey, he remains focused on the experience rather than the destination.

"We have no specific goals; it's all about the journey," he explained. "If we get tired, we find a sandbar or a city park to camp in."

Dawson anticipates reaching the Gulf of Mexico, just south of New Orleans, by the second week of October, marking the culmination of a trip that has been years in the making.

