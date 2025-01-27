EDWARDSVILLE - Senior forward Iose Epenesa is concluding his basketball career at Edwardsville High School in style.

He played in his first basketball game for Edwardsville on Jan. 22, 2025, since returning after participating in a pair of high school football all-star games, the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio. and the Polynesian Bowl In Honolulu, Hawaii. Iose had his best game of the season on Jan. 22 and scored 19 points to help lead the Tigers past Decatur Eisenhower 62-56.

Best known as a football star who signed to play at the University of Iowa next fall, Epenesa is having a good season on the basketball court. He's averaging 7.8 points and six rebounds-per-game, and also has 14 assists, 15 steals and eight blocked shots, and also adds a dimension to the Tigers in the middle. He is a key player for Edwardsville's boys basketball success this season.

In a postgame interview after the win over the Panthers, Epenesa admitted to being tired after the game, but there was a very good reason for that.

"To be honest, I'm pretty tired," Epenesa said. "Basketball shape is just a whole different shape, and we did some good things. The important thing is that we won."

I'm feeling good," Epenesa added about the upcoming games for his basketball Tigers. "We just have to come out and play everyone like they're the hardest team we're gonna play, and our main goal is to go long in the playoffs. We just have to help each other with our team and that's what we do. It's a team game."

Epenesa's goals for himself and the Tigers down the stretch are boiled down to one very simple thing.

"Personally, I'm just trying to win some games," Epenesa said, "and definitely just go a long way in the playoffs is what I'm looking for."

Epenesa does feel optimistic about what lies ahead for himself and the team. He's also looking ahead with confidence to the remainder of the basketball season.

"If we just keep working every day, like we always do we will be successful," Epenesa said, "Hopefully, the wins will follow, and we can go a long way in the postseason."

