BETHALTO — Zion Lutheran School is proud to announce the middle school students who have achieved academic excellence during the third quarter of the school year. The High Honor Roll and Honor Roll recognize students who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and commitment to their studies.

High Honor Roll

The following students have achieved High Honor Roll status:

Paolo Scheffel

Annabelle Bean

Claire Epps

Amelia Johnson

Grace Koch

Kylie Pfeiffer

Aidan Wheeler

Avery Boots

Leticia Lorenz

Hunter Turner

Maelene Wright

Honor Roll

The following students have achieved Honor Roll status:

Raine Sahuri

Josh Liefer

Gavin Martin

Isaiah Hanson

Jackson Rider

Jeremy Jones

Carter Whipple

Zion Lutheran School congratulates these students on their dedication and hard work. Their achievements reflect the commitment to academic excellence that Zion Lutheran School strives to instill in all students.Zion is currently enrolling for the 25/26 school year. With classes from 3-year-old Preschool through 8th Grade, there’s something for every family at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto! From hands-on learning experiences to a supportive and engaging community, we’re dedicated to helping students grow academically, socially, and spiritually.

Join us and see the difference a Christ-centered education can make! For more information or schedule a private tour, please contact the school office at schooloffice@zionbethalto.org or 618-377-5507.

