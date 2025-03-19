Zion Lutheran School Bethalto Announces Third Quarter High Honor Roll and Honor Roll Students
BETHALTO — Zion Lutheran School is proud to announce the middle school students who have achieved academic excellence during the third quarter of the school year. The High Honor Roll and Honor Roll recognize students who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and commitment to their studies.
High Honor Roll
The following students have achieved High Honor Roll status:
- Paolo Scheffel
- Annabelle Bean
- Claire Epps
- Amelia Johnson
- Grace Koch
- Kylie Pfeiffer
- Aidan Wheeler
- Avery Boots
- Leticia Lorenz
- Hunter Turner
- Maelene Wright
Honor Roll
The following students have achieved Honor Roll status:
- Raine Sahuri
- Josh Liefer
- Gavin Martin
- Isaiah Hanson
- Jackson Rider
- Jeremy Jones
- Carter Whipple
Zion Lutheran School congratulates these students on their dedication and hard work. Their achievements reflect the commitment to academic excellence that Zion Lutheran School strives to instill in all students.Zion is currently enrolling for the 25/26 school year. With classes from 3-year-old Preschool through 8th Grade, there’s something for every family at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto! From hands-on learning experiences to a supportive and engaging community, we’re dedicated to helping students grow academically, socially, and spiritually.
Join us and see the difference a Christ-centered education can make! For more information or schedule a private tour, please contact the school office at schooloffice@zionbethalto.org or 618-377-5507.
