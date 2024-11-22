Pablo PuenteMADISON COUNTY — Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist last month. The incident involved 43-year-old Pablo Puente of Edwardsville, who was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2024.

According to a release from CrimeStoppers, family members last saw Puente on Oct. 2, 2024, when he left home riding his 29-inch Giordano Intrepid Carbon Aluminum Frame Mountain Bike. His body was discovered at 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2024, along Illinois Route 143 near Kendall Drive.

Investigators determined that Puente had been struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene. His bicycle has not yet been located.

CrimeStoppers is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-371-TIPS (8477), visiting stlrcs.org, or using the P3 Tips app.

Individuals who provide information leading to the arrest of the driver involved in the fatal crash may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

