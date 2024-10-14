SHILOH — A 16-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times in a gas station parking lot. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2024, at the Kings Mart located at 1551 Hartman Lane in Shiloh.

According to investigators, the victim briefly entered the convenience store before collapsing outside. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Shiloh Police Department has taken one person into custody in connection with the shooting. Authorities have stated that this individual is not the shooter but had prior knowledge of a planned assault at the gas station.

Police are actively searching for a dark grey Kia with heavy window tint, which they believe is connected to the incident. Law enforcement officials have indicated that this was not a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. The Shiloh Police Department phone number is (618) 632-9047.

