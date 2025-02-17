East Alton Death Investigation

EAST ALTON — Authorities have a death investigation underway after the discovery of a body inside a vacant residence in the 100 block of Bonds Avenue in East Alton early Monday morning, Feb. 17, 2025.

The East Alton Police Department, along with the East Alton Fire Department, responded to the scene around 4 a.m. Monday after a person checked on his mother's property. It was vacant and reported finding what appeared to be a burnt body according to scanner traffic.

Upon arrival, police cordoned off the area with crime scene tape as they began their investigation. The situation prompted the involvement of the Illinois State Police Crime Lab and the Illinois State Fire Marshal, both of which arrived at approximately 6:30 a.m. and were seen entering and exiting the residence.

Shortly after, the Madison County Coroner's Office also arrived to assist with the investigation. As of now, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and authorities have not released further information.

East Alton Police confirmed they are investigating a death.

