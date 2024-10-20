Listen to the story

ALTON – A traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle occurred on Sunday evening in the 2800 block of Broadway, prompting a response from the Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries. The rider was quickly transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The condition of the motorcyclist remains unknown.

Broadway is closed from Sering Avenue to Brookside Avenue while police conduct an investigation.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.