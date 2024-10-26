Police Chase

ALTON — A vehicle involved in a police chase with a truck struck two other vehicles before crashing into a home on Ninth Street in Alton around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Authorities reported that the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the house fled the scene. No injuries were reported among the occupants of the other two vehicles involved in the incident. Authorities were looking for the driver for questioning.

Illinois State Police has also been contacted to assist Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Alton Police in the case.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish a small amount of smoke that had begun to emanate from the house following the collision.

More details on the incident are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

More like this:

Alton Police Lieutenants Christner and Stinnett Honored for First Responder Wellness Initiatives
2 days ago
Alton Police Announce Safety Plans for Upcoming First Responders Springfest
2 days ago
Alton Police Arrest Two in Oakwood Estates Disturbance
Mar 20, 2025
Hundreds Unite in Alton to Welcome Home 12-Year-Old After Battle with Leukemia
Mar 26, 2025
Alton's Sergeant Morelli Celebrated For Two Decades Of Service
Mar 22, 2025

 