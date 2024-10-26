Police Chase

ALTON — A vehicle involved in a police chase with a truck struck two other vehicles before crashing into a home on Ninth Street in Alton around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

Authorities reported that the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the house fled the scene. No injuries were reported among the occupants of the other two vehicles involved in the incident. Authorities were looking for the driver for questioning.

Illinois State Police has also been contacted to assist Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Alton Police in the case.

The Alton Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish a small amount of smoke that had begun to emanate from the house following the collision.

More details on the incident are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

