EAST ST. LOUIS — A 33-year-old man - Dyuwaun Flowers - was shot multiple times and later died at a local hospital, authorities said on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Flowers, a resident of 71st Street in East St. Louis, was pronounced dead at Touchette Regional Hospital in Cahokia Heights at 12:42 p.m. on Friday, the St. Clair County Coroner's Office said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The incident occurred Thursday night, March 6, 2025, at a Phillips 66 gas station located in the 8300 block of State Street, where East St. Louis Police responded to reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers found Flowers suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, as detailed in a report from the Illinois State Police.

The investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group. No further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting or any potential suspects have been released at this time.

More like this: