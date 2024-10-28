ALTON — Two traffic incidents in Alton on October 26, 2024, resulted in injuries to male subjects, prompting ongoing investigations by local authorities.

At approximately 9:26 a.m., a male was changing a tire on the side of Homer Adams Parkway when he was struck by a vehicle. Emergency responders transported him by ambulance to a hospital in the St. Louis area. Officials reported that his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Later that evening, at 11:18 p.m., another male was struck while walking across College Avenue at the intersection with Johnson Street. In this incident, the passenger vehicle involved left the scene and has not yet been located. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, treated for minor injuries, and subsequently released.

The Alton Police Department is actively investigating both incidents. They encourage anyone with information to reach out at 618-463-3505.

