COLLINSVILLE — A Collinsville man faces serious allegations following a child pornography investigation conducted by local authorities. Layne A. Willhite, 25, was charged with six Class X felony counts of child pornography after detectives presented their findings to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred between July 1 and August 31, 2024. According to the charges, Willhite solicited visual reproductions or depictions of child pornography through social media platforms.

The investigation was spearheaded by the Collinsville Police Department, with assistance from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. The inquiry was prompted by a tip received through the Internet Crimes Against Children data system.

Willhite is currently in custody, awaiting a detention hearing and further court proceedings.

As the case unfolds, it is important to note that the charges are based on probable cause, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

