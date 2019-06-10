ALTON - The investigation into the early Saturday morning man found unresponsive in roadway case continues.

The Alton Police said it appears the man was struck after being involved in a crash near where he was ultimately discovered. The situation appeared to be a hit-and-run, Alton Police said. The man appeared to be walking back to Alton for help when the incident occurred. Limited info was able to be released over the weekend about the situation.

The Illinois State Police Bureau of Investigation and Alton Police continue to probe the case. The Alton Police Department received a call of a "Person laying in the roadway" shortly after 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, on Illinois 143 between Lock and Dam Way and Christopher Belchik Expressway.

Officers responded to the scene and found an unresponsive person in the roadway. Alton Fire Department responded and determined the victim was deceased. The initial investigation at the scene determined the victim's injuries were consisted of being struck by a motor vehicle.

Illinois 143 was closed for multiple hours Saturday as ISP and Alton Police investigated the scene.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

