Investigation in Hardin Results in Meth and Burglary Charges Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

HARDIN - A Hardin man is facing multiple charges after being arrested two consecutive days in Calhoun County by the Calhoun Sheriff's Office. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: On August 28, 2024, Mielke turned himself into the Sheriff’s Office. He appeared in court on September 3, 2024, and was granted pre-trial release under the provisions of House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act. The following day, Mielke was arrested again, this time for a felony no bond warrant from Pike County, Illinois, and another charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested without incident and processed at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, subsequently being released with a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse. Mielke was taken into custody for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The investigation continued, and on August 6, 2024, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a felony warrant for Mielke for residential burglary. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary complaint on May 22, 2024, in the 100 block of Cass Lane, initiating an investigation that would lead to multiple arrests and charges. Authorities executed a search warrant on a residence in the 400 block of West Main Street in Hardin, resulting in the arrest of Charles “Joey” Mielke, 42, of Hardin. The summary of his report is as follows: HARDIN - A Hardin man is facing multiple charges after being arrested two consecutive days in Calhoun County by the Calhoun Sheriff's Office. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending