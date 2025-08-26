BLACK JACK, Mo. — St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit detectives' preliminary investigation revealed that natural gas was a factor in the residential explosion that occurred in the 13800 block of Evan Aire Drive on Monday, August 25, 2025.

At 9:13 a.m. on August 25, 2025, the Black Jack Fire Protection District and North County Precinct officers responded to reports of a house explosion in the 13800 block of Evan Aire Drive. Upon arrival, first responders found five homes engulfed in flames and approximately 20 additional residences sustained damage.

Black Jack House Explosion Press Confrence

Residents in the area were evacuated as fire officials from several agencies worked to extinguish the fires.

The investigation so far does not indicate any criminal activity or foul play. Five victims were located at the scene.

An 18-year-old male was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. An adult female was also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later released. Two other adults, a male and a female, were hospitalized with minor health complications, and another adult male was treated on site and declined transport.

No injuries were reported among first responders. Authorities continue to investigate the incident and have stated that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

