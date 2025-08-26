Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BLACK JACK, Mo. — St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit detectives' preliminary investigation revealed that natural gas was a factor in the residential explosion that occurred in the 13800 block of Evan Aire Drive on Monday, August 25, 2025.

At 9:13 a.m. on August 25, 2025, the Black Jack Fire Protection District and North County Precinct officers responded to reports of a house explosion in the 13800 block of Evan Aire Drive. Upon arrival, first responders found five homes engulfed in flames and approximately 20 additional residences sustained damage.

Article continues after sponsor message

Black Jack House Explosion Press Confrence

Residents in the area were evacuated as fire officials from several agencies worked to extinguish the fires.

The investigation so far does not indicate any criminal activity or foul play. Five victims were located at the scene.

An 18-year-old male was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. An adult female was also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later released. Two other adults, a male and a female, were hospitalized with minor health complications, and another adult male was treated on site and declined transport.

No injuries were reported among first responders. Authorities continue to investigate the incident and have stated that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

More like this:

Extensive Damage From House Explosion and Fires In St. Louis County
Yesterday
ISP Investigates Fatal Crash In Saline County
Yesterday
Two-Car Accident On Route 109 In Jersey County Creates Significant Vehicle Damage
Jul 10, 2025
Cottage Hills Residents Suffer Injuries In Dog Attack, Deputies Quickly Intervene
Jun 3, 2025
Update: Three Transported To Mercy Hospital Burn Unit After Explosion
2 days ago

 