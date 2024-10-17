



ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. - On Thursday, October 17, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Deshawn Johnson, 26 years of age, of the 14300 block of Summerfield Lane in Florissant, Mo., 63033, for Murder Second Degree and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Johnson is being held on a $300,000, cash-only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement reads: On July 8, 2024, the Defendant, acting with another, helped facilitate the meeting of Unice Hobby and Dennis Cooperwood to sell narcotics. Defendant negotiated the terms of the sale, During the sale of the narcotics, Unice Hobby shot and killed Dennis Cooperwood.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had already issued charges on suspect Unice Hobby IV, 25 years of age, of the 100 block of Carlyle East in Belleville, 62221, for Murder First Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

