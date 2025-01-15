SPRINGFIELD – For the third year in a row, the number of shootings on Illinois interstates has dropped.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is reporting interstate shootings statewide decreased 31% in 2024, compared to 2023. ? Since a record high in 2021, there has been a decrease in interstate shootings every year:

31% decrease from 2023 to 2024

53% decrease from 2022 to 2024

71% decrease from 2021 to 2024

2024 2023 2022 2021 Shootings 89 129 189 310 Article continues after sponsor message Injury-related Shootings 17 37 75 133

“The continued dedication of resources, including personnel, license plate readers, Air Ops, K9 units, and investigations, has allowed ISP to reduce crime on interstates and make roads safer,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Although our strategies for crime reduction continue to evolve, ISP’s commitment to protecting the public remains unwavering.”

In 2024, through patrol enforcement and special violent crime reduction missions, we saw a 7% decrease in fatal crashes, a 3% increase in illegal firearms seized, and a 24% increase in vehicles recovered.

The use of ISP Air Ops and Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) has been a game changer in identifying and tracking those committing crime, as well as reducing crashes.

ISP uses its Air Ops to help track vehicles and individuals fleeing from officers, reducing the risk of a high speed pursuit that can result in a fatal crash.

ISP also uses ALPRs, not only to assist in apprehending individuals in real time as the crime occurs, like a vehicle hijacking, but also during investigations.

Special agents can use ALPRs to identify vehicles that may have been involved in or witnessed an interstate shooting and follow up with those individuals.

ISP’s crime fighting strategies will continue to evolve as crime evolves and we are committed to reducing shootings and fatalities, getting illegal guns and drugs off the streets, and preventing fatal crashes.

