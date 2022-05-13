Interstate 70 EB Near Pocahontas, Bond County To Have Lane Restrictions

POCAHONTAS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered Monday, May 16, 2022, through Friday, May 20, 2022, on eastbound I-70 near Pocahontas.

Weather permitting, the right lane eastbound over Shoal Creek will be closed from May 16 through May 18. Upon completion, the left lane eastbound over the East Fork of Shoal Creek will be closed through May 20.

These restrictions are needed to perform deck patching on the bridge structures over Shoal Creek and the East Fork of Shoal Creek. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements.

Full access will be restored as soon as possible. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

