VENICE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the intersection of Illinois 3 (Cedar Street) and Broadway near the McKinley Bridge in Madison County will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, weather permitting.

The closure is expected to last one week, with the intersection reopening by 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10. The closure is necessary to complete pavement patching as part of an ongoing project. The overall project is expected to be completed by mid-summer 2026.

During the closure, one through lane in each direction on Cedar Street will always remain open. However, southbound Illinois 3 (Cedar Street) traffic will not be able to access eastbound Broadway.

Southbound Illinois traffic will be detoured across the McKinley Bridge into Missouri, then east on Interstate 70 back into Illinois to reconnect with Illinois 3.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

