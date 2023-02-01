EDWARDSVILLE – The intersection of North Buchanan Street and Hillsboro Avenue will be closed on Friday, February 3, for ongoing work as part of a water main replacement project.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Only the intersection will be closed on Friday. Motorists will have access to the rest of North Buchanan Street and Hillsboro Avenue. North Fillmore Street, North Kansas Street, and other nearby roads can be used to bypass the intersection.

It will reopen as soon as the work can be completed. The closure is needed to continue upgrading businesses and residents along North Buchanan to a new, larger water main. It is part of a project to move all of the businesses and homes on North Buchanan between Union Street and East Vandalia Street from a century-old 4-inch cast iron main to a new 12-inch water main.

The City of Edwardsville appreciates the cooperation and patience of all residents and businesses during this closure. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

More like this:

Edwardsville to Celebrate 62025 Day with City Park Activities and Concert
Jun 18, 2025
Road Closed: Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Glen Carbon Accident
Jun 17, 2025
Wood River Main Street Launches New Website to Support Local Businesses
Jun 19, 2025
100 Years Ago: Tire Store Grand Opening With Bears in Alton
6 days ago
Fuel Spill At Troy Quick Shop Triggers Emergency Response
Apr 5, 2025

 