EDWARDSVILLE – The intersection of North Buchanan Street and Hillsboro Avenue will be closed on Friday, February 3, for ongoing work as part of a water main replacement project.

Only the intersection will be closed on Friday. Motorists will have access to the rest of North Buchanan Street and Hillsboro Avenue. North Fillmore Street, North Kansas Street, and other nearby roads can be used to bypass the intersection.

It will reopen as soon as the work can be completed. The closure is needed to continue upgrading businesses and residents along North Buchanan to a new, larger water main. It is part of a project to move all of the businesses and homes on North Buchanan between Union Street and East Vandalia Street from a century-old 4-inch cast iron main to a new 12-inch water main.

The City of Edwardsville appreciates the cooperation and patience of all residents and businesses during this closure. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

