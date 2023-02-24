ELSAH - Internationally acclaimed artist, architect, and filmmaker Alfredo Jaar will present a free lecture open to the public titled “It is difficult,” during which the artist will discuss his art, ideas, and studio practice. The lecture will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Wannamaker Hall, on the Principia College campus in Elsah, Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jaar was born in Santiago, Chile, in 1956, and has lived and worked in New York City since 1982. Considered one of the most important artists in the contemporary international art world, Jaar is known for using a wide range of media - including photography, film/video, sculpture, installation, and public interventions - to bring attention to difficult and often tragic events such as genocide, displacement of refugees, various social and racial injustices, and the imbalances of power among nations and peoples.

He received the Hiroshima Art Prize in 2018 and the Hasselblad Award in 2020, became a Guggenheim Fellow in 1985, and became a MacArthur Fellow in 2000. Jaar’s work can be found in the collections of:

  • The Museum of Modern Art and Guggenheim Museum in New York City
  • Art Institute of Chicago and Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago
  • MOCA and LACMA in Los Angeles
  • TATE in London
  • Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris
  • Nationalgalerie in Berlin
  • Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam
  • Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlaebeck, Denmark
  • Centro Reina Sofia in Madrid
  • MASP in Museu de Arte de São Paulo
  • Moderna Museet in Stockholm
  • MAXXI and MACRO in Rome
  • Hiroshima City Museum of Contemporary Art and Tokushima Modern Art Museum in Japan
  • M+ in Hong Kong
  • Dozens of other institutions and private collections worldwide

Jaar’s lecture will be the first installment of the Schmidt Family Lecture Series in Contemporary Art, a dynamic new lecture series at Principia College. To find out more about Principia College, visit principiacollege.edu.

More like this:

World-Famous Sculptor to Present Free Lecture at Principia College
Feb 25, 2025
Discover Dana Cattani’s Handmade Ceramics At Art Fair
Jun 30, 2025
The Fifth Annual NOIR Exhibit Is Now Open Through Labor Day
Jun 4, 2025
Belleville East Rising Junior Anz Edmundson Had Art Piece Selected For National Ceramics Exhibition
2 days ago
“Mississippi Riverscapes: The 2025 Plein Air Art Competition” to be Held in the Riverbend
May 18, 2025

 