GODFREY – Many students from around the world consider Lewis and Clark Community College their second home.

Those students had a chance to showcase their cultures during the International Student Festival on Wednesday, April 26 in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. The event was hosted by L&C’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and was the first event of its kind at Lewis and Clark.

“We had a lot of students from far away countries including Palestine, Africa and Mexico,” said Coordinator of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Reed-Oliver. “I would consider it a huge success.”

Students set up tables with different items, pictures, paintings and tools from their respective countries, and dressed in their country’s traditional attire. While cultural music played, students made crafts from around the world, and ate walking tacos.

They also participated in a Zumba class, taught by Instructor Kuniko Robeen, and played a game of soccer, which is the most popular sport in the world.

L&C student Charles Renken, 23, of Edwardsville, who originally came to the United States from the African country Zambia when he was 8 years old, set up a table at the event to showcase his heritage.

“In America, students have more opportunities to get an education,” Renken said when asked about the biggest difference between his home country and the U.S.

Lewis and Clark Community College is committed to promoting diversity on campus through the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and events sponsored by the L&C Diversity Council each semester.

Learn more about the college’s efforts at www.lc.edu/diversity. See more photos from this week’s event at https://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/albums/72157683035337886.

