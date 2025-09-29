International Observe the Moon Night at the Illinois State University Planetarium
The ISU Planetarium teams with local astronomy groups for International Observe the Moon Night on October 4, featuring interactive activities and telescope viewing.
NORMAL - The Illinois State University Planetarium, ISU Astronomy Club, and Twin City Amateur Astronomers are collaborating to host afreeInternational Observe the Moon Night event on Saturday, October 4, 2025.
Held at the ISU Planetarium, the show will feature hands-on activities to celebrate the moon at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. An astronomical observing session, using large telescopes, will follow at 8 p.m., weather permitting.
For more information on this worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of our moon and its connection to space science, exploration, and human culture., visit International Observe the Moon Night at the Illinois State University Planetarium - News - Illinois State.”
