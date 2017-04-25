COLLINSVILLE - The 2017 International Horseradish Festival is celebrating 30 years in the horseradish capital of the world.

Collinsville Illinois will be celebrating a love of all things horseradish June 2-4, 2017 at Woodland Park. This three-day festival has something for everyone with a huge variety of events for adults and children of all ages.

Local food vendors will have a huge selection of food available, including horseradish prepared more ways than you can imagine. Enjoy music from Hicktown, The VCR’s, and The Avery Hill Band on the Laura Buick GMC Entertainment Stage. Participate in events like washers and bags tournaments, Bloody Mary Contest, root games, 5k run, or take a ride in a hot air balloon on Friday night weather permitting.

The festival also has tons of activities that will keep the kids busy including laser tag, bounce houses, rock wall, games, and the annual fishing derby on Saturday morning. The Little Miss & Little Mister Horseradish Pageant will also take place at the festival.

For the 30th Anniversary year, a local Collinsville High School student designed the Horseradish Festival Logo. Keondez M. Robinson designed and won the contest out of a dozen entries. He will be recognized at the opening ceremonies on Friday, June 2nd along with area dignitaries to kick off the Horseradish Festival.

Admission is free, parking is free, free shuttles to the park and live entertainment is free.

Visit http://www.horseradishfestival.com/ and like the festival on Facebook for more details.

For more information, please call Chanelle Smith at the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce: 618.344.2884 or email info@discovercollinsville.com

