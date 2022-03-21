US 67/IL 111/IL 3 in Madison CountyGODFREY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL US 67/IL 111/IL 3 (Godfrey Rd and Homer Adams) between Airport Rd and Alby St. on Monday, March 21, 2022, weather permitting. A minimum of one lane will remain open in both directions at all times. This work is needed do pavement repairs. The work is expected to be completed by the end of May.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Christ Brothers Asphalt of Lebanon, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

