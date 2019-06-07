Get The Latest News!

ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that Illinois Route 3 (Homer Adams Parkway) from Alby Street to Godfrey Road will be restricted to one lane in each direction during daytime hours starting Thursday, June 13, 2019, weather permitting.

In addition, the outside lane of westbound Illinois 3 (Homer Adams Parkway) between Humbert Avenue and Alton Square Drive will be closed during daytime hours starting Thursday, June 13, 2019, weather permitting.

Work at both locations is necessary to perform guardrail repairs and is expected to be completed by Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Midwest Fence Corporation of Chicago, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

