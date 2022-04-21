HIGHLAND – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane closures of IL 143 between US 40 in Highland and Main St/Baumann Rd in Pierron beginning on Monday, April 25, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. This project will provide a new asphalt surface and it should be completed by the middle of June 2022.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.