 A youngster slams a ball home in the basketball portion of the Trampoline Park Glen Carbon on Sunday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Children in these two photos are already enjoying the Altitude Trampoline Park Glen Carbon. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

Children in these two photos are already enjoying the Altitude Trampoline Park Glen Carbon. (Photos by Dan Brannan)GLEN CARBONAltitude Trampoline Park of Glen Carbon opened its doors to the public on Saturday with considerable excitement.

For several days, the anticipation of the opening has been high on the radar of many parents throughout the region with children and now, it has become a reality.

Altitude Trampoline Park of Glen Carbon Operations Manager Alex Boker was excited as he could be on Sunday about the gorgeous new facility being open.

“We still have a little bit of things we have to finish up, but we are open seven days a week,” Boker said.

The Trampoline Park right now features a large main court, two dodge ball courts and volleyball. A rock-climbing wall will be coming in the future.

“This is huge for the area,” Boker said. “The Metro East has been clamoring for years for this. Now you don’t have to drive all the way out to Chesterfield to have this [a trampoline park]. We have had a few delays. Most of the delays were in building the courts and getting everything constructed. We have worked with everything to make sure it was done right.”

For more information, call the Altitude Trampoline Park of Glen Carbon at 618-663-3879 or check it out at www.altitudegc.com.

A long view of the various trampolines in the Glen Carbon indoor park. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Areas to have food and drinks in the Altitutde Trampoline Park Glen Carbon are shown. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

The Altitude Trampline Park Glen Carbon dodge ball courts are shown. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

