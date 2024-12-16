O'FALLON, Ill. — Seventh-grade students at Fulton Junior High School in O'Fallon recently engaged in hands-on science, utilizing microscopes to explore the microscopic world.

The classes, taught by innovative instructors Ashley Stefanisin and Julia Weyhaupt, provided students with the opportunity to observe live microorganisms and develop their scientific skills.

The activities took place during regular science classes, allowing students to interact with specimens and gain a deeper understanding of the microscopic realm.

This experiential learning approach aimed to foster curiosity and enthusiasm among the students as they discovered various aspects of science.

The school expressed pride in the students' engagement and eagerness to learn, highlighting the importance of such interactive educational experiences.