COLLINSVILLE - Freshman Tray Turner who was injured after a staircase fall at Collinsville High School earlier in the week died today.

Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 issued a statement and said the district is deeply saddened by the loss of Tray Turner.

"Each student is special and Tray will be missed," the district said in the release. "We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends. The district’s Help and Response Team (H.A.R.T.) of specially trained staff is helping students and faculty deal with this tragic loss."

"Because the Kahok community is in mourning, today’s homecoming parade is cancelled. The homecoming football game, dance and coronation will go on this weekend as planned. KAHOKstrong continues its efforts to support Tray’s family."

On a Facebook page, Tray Turner's parents said: “We want you to know that we so greatly appreciate the prayers of support you have all provided this week. We ask that you continue to come together, united in focusing positive thoughts and prayers. This morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., Tray earned his angel wings. We ask that you all continue to honor Tray’s life by coming together in love."

The district closed its news release by saying: "This tragedy impacts everyone in the Unit 10 family. "It is with heavy hearts that we move forward."