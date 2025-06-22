HOLIDAY SHORES - Illinois State Police Troop 8 responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Illinois Route 140 at Illinois Route 159 in Madison County at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Sunday, June 22, 2025, ISP said later in the day.

ISP said the driver was injured and transported by helicopter to a regional hospital.

"The crash caused the roadway to be shut down temporarily, with reopening occurring around 10 a.m.," ISP said.

Holiday Shores, Prairietown, and Meadowbrook Fire Departments also responded, along with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

ISP said no additional details have been released at this time.