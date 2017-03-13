EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball's Emily Ingles (Scottsdale, Arizona) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week.

The Cougar freshman recorded a 4-0 record with a 0.62 earned run average and 35 strikeouts as SIUE went 8-0 last week in Clearwater, Florida.

The right-hander threw four of five innings in SIUE's no-hitter against LaSalle (March 8). It was the 33rd no-hitter in school history for SIUE.

She also tossed a four-hit shutout against Fort Wayne and recorded 11 strikeouts in each of the wins over Fort Wayne and Holy Cross. For the week, Ingles allowed just 12 hits in 22 2/3 innings pitched while posting a 7-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

SIUE softball, 19-4, returns to action Friday at the SIUE Tournament.

