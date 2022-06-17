PONTOON BEACH - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn and Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic are requesting assistance in identifying a deceased individual found in a wooded area in Pontoon Beach on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

The two describe the individual as an adult male with mixed ancestry, not to exclude Hispanic descent, approximately 5’2” to 5’8,” estimated age 30 to 50, and top front row teeth missing (five teeth total).

The person had a black in color Michael Jordan jacket XL size (photos above and below) and a black Russell brand XL Dri-Power short-sleeved tee-shirt and a white long-sleeved thermal shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the: Pontoon Beach Police Department at (618) 931-5100.

Article continues after sponsor message

Or the:

Madison County Coroner’s Office

(618) 692-7478

This case remains under investigation and no further information is scheduled to be released at this time.

More like this: