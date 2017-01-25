EDWARDSVILLE - Find out how a master’s in College Student Personnel Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville can help advance your career in higher education at an upcoming information session.

Register here and learn more about this high-quality program Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m.-noon in the Mississippi Room on the second floor of the Morris University Center at SIUE.

Housed in the Department of Educational Leadership within the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior, the College Student Personnel Administration (CSPA) program provides an educational opportunity for student affairs employees or anyone interested in pursuing a career in higher education or student affairs.

“The CSPA program has established a reputation for academic rigor and has a focus on social justice and student development,” said Pietro Sasso, assistant professor and program director in College Student Personnel Administration.

The program will prepare graduates to assume entry- to mid-level student affairs or higher education administration positions in two-year or four-year public and private institutions. Occupations in this category include directors and other positions in multiple areas in colleges and universities, such as financial aid, advising, service learning, Greek life, residential life and international programs.

“The program is designed for full-time and part-time study,” Sasso explained, “Those who currently are employed will have the opportunity to attend courses in the evening, and for full-time students, there are graduate assistantships in partnership with the SIUE Division of Student Affairs.”

The 36-hour program includes 27 hours of coursework in college student personnel administration, six hours of practicum and three hours of final research project. Students are encouraged to apply now for the fall cohort, as space is limited.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including community health education, exercise science, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, administration and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

