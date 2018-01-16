

January 16, 2018



EDWARDSVILLE - Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate a missing/runaway teen from rural Bethalto. The youth is Adriana L. Yount, 17, a white female of the 400 block of South Elm Street, Bethalto.

Officers said Yount left her residence of her own free will on Dec. 15, 2017. No foul play or criminal activity is suspected in connection with Yount not returning home. Investigators have reason to believe she is likely still in the area.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating Adriana. Adriana is described as a white female, with brown hair/blue eyes, 5-8, 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Adriana Yount and her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The above photos are both of Yount.

Anyone with any information, contact Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Main Dispatch: (618) 692-4433

Anonymous Tip-Line: (618) 296-3000

