EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois Children and Family Services are investigating an infant's death in New Douglas that occurred on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at approximately 5:12 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, New Douglas Fire Department, and Staunton Area Ambulance Service responded to 406 N. Main St., New Douglas, in reference to a report of an infant who was not breathing.

Emergency Medical Personnel arrived on scene within minutes and began providing emergency care, which included cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The infant was rushed to Staunton Memorial Hospital, for continued emergency care, but could not be saved, the Madison County Sheriff's Department said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies and investigators responded to the home and initiated an investigation into the death. Officials with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were requested and are aiding in the investigative efforts. The cause of death is still under investigation, and pending autopsy results. The investigation is still active at this point.

The home has been secured by members of the New Douglas Building and Zoning Administration, pending condemnation proceedings.

More like this: