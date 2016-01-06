Trying to find a fun activity for your youngster to participate in this winter? Look no further, because Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) has the answer!

Tiny Tot Indoor Soccer is now open for registration for three or four year old. This is a great way to introduce your toddler to the sport of soccer with instruction on basic skills such as dribbling, trapping, shooting and goalkeeping. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes. The classes will run Wednesdays from January 20 through March 2 from either 5:00-5:45pm or 6:00-6:45pm.Program fee is $30 per toddler per class.

Big Tot Indoor Soccer is designed just like the Tiny Tot program, but it is for five to six year olds. The classes will also run Wednesdays from January 20 through March 2 from 7:00-7:45pm. Program fee is also $30 per child.

Please note that class will not be held on Wednesday, February 3. No special equipment is required for either of the programs; simply dress children in comfortable clothing with non-marking soled sneakers. Parent participation may be required at times. Sessions will be held at St. Francis School Gymnasium, located at 506 S. State. As always, registration is open to all city and non-city residents. The deadline to register is Wednesday, January 13.

For more information or to learn how to register, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

