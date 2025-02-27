INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A legislative proposal in Indiana that seeks to establish a commission for absorbing 33 Illinois counties that have expressed interest in secession has advanced in the Indiana statehouse, but experts caution that significant challenges lie ahead.

House Bill 1008, sponsored by Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, passed its initial legislative hurdle recently. The bill aims to create an Indiana-Illinois boundary adjustment commission to facilitate the potential transition of the counties. Huston, a Republican from Fishers, said, “Instead of forming a new state, the counties that voted to pursue secession should join us in a state that shares their values and economic interests.”

Despite the bill's progress, the effort faces skepticism. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has publicly opposed the notion of these counties leaving Illinois, asserting that such a move would not be impossible. He emphasized that Illinois offers higher wages and essential healthcare services that would not be easily replicated in Indiana. Pritzker also noted the political landscape, highlighting that Democrats hold majorities in both the Illinois House and Senate, which complicates the possibility of any such transition.

As discussions continue, the fate of House Bill 1008 remains uncertain, reflecting the complexities of state boundaries and the political dynamics between Indiana and Illinois.

