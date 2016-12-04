EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Sunday's match came down to the final period, and Indiana held off a pesky SIUE wrestling team 21-16.

North Dakota State defeated SIUE earlier in the day 25-13. Indiana edged North Dakota State 18-17 on tiebreaker criteria. It was the first dual matches of the season for SIUE.

"There were a lot of close matches today," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "The Indiana match came down to the final period. It was a fun environment for the crowd. We just wish they could have come away from the match with two wins rather than two losses."

Three SIUE wrestlers collected wins against both North Dakota State and Indiana.

John Muldoon, a 133-pounder, defeated NDSU's Albert Landeros 20-8 and Indiana's Garrett Pepple 6-1. Jake Residori, a 174-pounder, bested NDSU's Carter Nielsen 5-3 and Indiana's Devin Skatzka 8-4. At 197 pounds, Jake Tindle downed NDSU's Cordell Eaton 10-6 and Indiana's Jakob Hinz 11-10.

"He (John) was cutting down a weight class and did a good job today," said Spates. "Jake Tindle and Jake Residori are a couple of guys our fans have seen a lot of over the last couple of years. It was nice to have those guys get two wins at home."

Indiana 149-pounder Chris Perez edged SIUE's Tyshawn Williams 4-0 in the final match of the day.

Next up for the Cougars is a dual match against Illinois at the Jon Davis Center in Edwardsville. Match time Wednesday is 7 p.m.

"That should be a neat environment," said Spates. "We're looking to go out there and scrap. We just want to come some wins rather than some close losses."

Indiana 21 SIUE 16

157 Jake Danishek (Indiana) over Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) (MD 15-3)

165 Bryce Martin (Indiana) over Sam Zimmerman (SIUE) (TF 26-11 5:57)

174 Jake Residori (SIUE) over Devin Skatzka (Indiana) (Dec 8-4)

184 Nathan Jackson (Indiana) over Jake Godinez (SIUE) (Fall 1:30)

197 Jake Tindle (SIUE) over Jakob Hinz (Indiana) (Dec 11-10)

285 Jake McKiernan (SIUE) over Fletcher Miller (Indiana) (Dec 6-1)

125 Freddie Rodriguez (SIUE) over Liam Cronin (Indiana) (MD 16-8)

133 John Muldoon (SIUE) over Garrett Pepple (Indiana) (Dec 6-1)

141 Cole Weaver (Indiana) over Trevor Feagans (SIUE) (Dec 7-4)

149 Chris Perez (Indiana) over Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) (Dec 4-0)

North Dakota State 25 SIUE 13

157 Clayton Ream (North Dakota State) over Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) (MD 13-4)

165 Andrew Fogarty (North Dakota State) over Sam Zimmerman (SIUE) (Fall 3:59)

174 Jake Residori (SIUE) over Carter Nielsen (North Dakota State) (Dec 5-3)

184 Tyler McNutt (North Dakota State) over Jake Godinez (SIUE) (Fall 2:31)

197 Jake Tindle (SIUE) over Cordell Eaton (North Dakota State) (Dec 10-6)

285 Benjamin Tyanan (North Dakota State) over Jake McKiernan (SIUE) (Dec 3-1)

125 Joshua Rodriguez (North Dakota State) over Freddie Rodriguez (SIUE) (Dec 14-8) 133 John Muldoon (SIUE) over Albert Landeros (North Dakota State) (MD 20-8)

141 Trevor Feagans (SIUE) over Taylor Nein (North Dakota State) (Dec 4-2)

149 Kyle Gliva (North Dakota State) over Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) (TB-1 6-4)

Indiana 18 North Dakota State 17 (based on Rule 3.15.3 tiebreaker criteria)

157 Clayton Ream (North Dakota State) over Jake Danishek (Indiana) (Dec 8-1)

165 Andrew Fogarty (North Dakota State) over Bryce Martin (Indiana) (Dec 2-0)

174 Devin Skatzka (Indiana) over Carter Nielsen (North Dakota State) (Dec 8-2)

184 Nathan Jackson (Indiana) over Tyler McNutt (North Dakota State) (MD 12-3)

197 Jakob Hinz (Indiana) over Cordell Eaton (North Dakota State) (Dec 11-5)

285 Benjamin Tyanan (North Dakota State) over Fletcher Miller (Indiana) (Dec 6-0)

125 Joshua Rodriguez (North Dakota State) over Liam Cronin (Indiana) (TF 26-10 6:11)

133 Garrett Pepple (Indiana) over Albert Landeros (North Dakota State) (MD 16-2)

141 Cole Weaver (Indiana) over Taylor Nein (North Dakota State) (Dec 5-0)

149 Kyle Gliva (North Dakota State) over Chris Perez (Indiana) (Dec 5-2)

Point added to Indiana - Point scores from decisions, major decision and technical falls

