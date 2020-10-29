Incredible Fish, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a small quantity of Incredible Stone Crab Mustard Sauce because its labeling inadvertently did not identify the following allergens in the product: milk, fish, and eggs. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, fish, or eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Incredible Stone Crab Mustard Sauce was sold to a limited number of consumers between October 15, 2020 and October 22, 2020, primarily through the company’s website. Customers who purchased products directly from Incredible Fish have all been notified directly of the recall. There is a potential that some direct customers of Incredible Fish may have re-sold this product at retail stores within the state of Florida.

The product is packaged in 8 oz. containers that display the words: “Incredible Stone Crab Mustard Sauce.”

Customers with allergies or sensitivities to milk, fish, or eggs should discard the product or contact Incredible Fish to return it for a full refund.

To date, no illnesses related to this product have been reported. Incredible Fish is working collaboratively with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this recall.

Incredible Fish takes seriously the safety and integrity of the products it distributes and regrets any inconvenience and concern this recall may cause.

Customers who have any questions about the recall may contact Carlos Figueroa at carlos.figueroa@incrediblefish.com or by phone at (305) 696-7183 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

