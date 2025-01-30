EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis School District 189 has announced a revised school calendar to compensate for lost instructional time due to inclement weather in January. The decision comes after the district utilized all five eLearning days permitted by the Illinois State Board of Education, along with three emergency days when schools were closed.

East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur R. Culver communicated the changes in a letter to families, emphasizing the district's commitment to maximizing instructional time. The adjustments were necessary following a series of snow days and virtual learning sessions that began in early January due to icy road conditions affecting the community.

The revised calendar includes the addition of three previously designated non-attendance days as student attendance days. Specifically, February 18 and 19, 2025, will now be school days, with the latter having a one-hour early dismissal. Additionally, March 3, 2025, which is Pulaski Day, has also been designated as a student attendance day.

Culver expressed appreciation for the patience and flexibility of families during the transition from winter break to the altered school schedule. He noted that the adjustments are aimed at ensuring that students receive adequate instruction before state testing commences, while still maintaining the anticipated last day of school on May 22, 2025.

The revised School Year 2024-2025 Calendar is now available on the district's website, allowing families and staff to plan accordingly. Culver reiterated the district's commitment to supporting students' educational success amid the challenges posed by winter weather.