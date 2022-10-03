ALTON - Think you’re tough? Prove it at the inaugural Tough Mudder event coming to southwest Illinois April 29-30, 2023 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Tough Mudder, a global leader in obstacle course adventures, will hold its Spring Midwest event at WWT Raceway thanks to a partnership between the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau and World Wide Technology Raceway. Tough Mudder is known nationwide for its weekend activities for adventure seekers.

Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau spent several months working with officials from Tough Mudder to pinpoint the perfect location for the adventure event. Previously, Tough Mudder had been held in Wright City, MO.

“This is a big win for Madison County,” Jason Troop, Sports Tourism Manager with the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said. “From our initial conversation with Tough Mudder months ago at a conference in Texas to recent site visits in our region, the crew at Tough Mudder has been outstanding to work with. Bringing this well-respected national event to our region is one piece in the foundation to our sports development plan and we look forward to hosting Tough Mudder for years to come.”

Tough Mudder will feature the following events in April:

Tough Mudder 15K: Former known as the Tough Mudder Classic, this course is loaded with 30 of the world’s craziest obstacles, encouraging teammates and strangers to work together to conquer the course.

Tough Mudder 10K: Welcome to the sweet spot. With a 6+ mile course and 20 world famous obstacles to tackle, this event is the newest adventure in the Tough Mudder obstacle course lineup.

Tough Mudder 5K: 3+ miles of Tough Mudder’s famous teamwork-inspired obstacles, anyone is capable of conquering a Tough Mudder 5K as long as they have the courage to step up to the starting line.

“This event is a huge boost to our Sports Tourism efforts in southwest Illinois,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau noted. “The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau has committed to building the southwest Illinois region into a sports tourism destination focused on facility development, and recruitment of regional events that pump millions of dollars into the local economy.”

Tyler Bradbury, Tough Mudder Director of Marketing, pointed out Tough Mudder has a dedicated following of customers in the Midwest who will participate in the April event.

“We’re grateful to the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau for their warm welcome and we look forward to hosting our coveted Tough Mudder event in such an amazing part of the Midwest,” Tyler said. “We have a dedicated following of Tough Mudder participants and we are thrilled to introduce a new venue to them.”

For more information and to register for the Tough Mudder event at World Wide Technology Raceway, visit: https://toughmudder.com/events/missouri-2023/

Founded in 2010, Tough Mudder is a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand that creates the world’s most extraordinary adventures and champions the power of teamwork. With more than 6 million participants, the company host more than 130 challenges and endurance events annually in 10 countries. More than 500,000 new participants are welcomed to the global Tough Mudder community annually.

