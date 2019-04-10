ALTON - The inaugural Robert Logan Boys Doubles Invitational is set for Saturday, April 13 at Alton High School and Lewis and Clark Community College.

The tournament is named for the former boys and girls tennis coach at Alton High School Robert Logan, who died after a brave battle with cancer in 2016.

"He was thirty years old when he died," said Alton High coach Bobby Lowe, “Saturday should be a big day of tennis and a chance for our community to remember Coach Logan and the impact he had on everyone. He is missed by so many people and we look forward to hosting a tournament named in his honor.”

The eight-team field includes four teams from Missouri and four from Illinois. The Missouri schools are Helias Catholic (Jefferson City), Fort Zumwalt South, Saint Louis University High School, and Desmet.

Illinois teams include sectional champions Chatham Glenwood and University High (Urbana) as well as Teutopolis, along with host Alton High School.

Coach Bobby Lowe said the field for the Robert Logan Tournament is very strong and the tennis should be exceptional.

"SLUH has one of the best teams in Missouri, and Chatham, Helias Catholic, Desmet, and UNI look tough, too," he said. "Carson Freeman and Sam Kane have been our best players this all year. Unfortunately, we don’t have Sam available, but I expect our team to be ready to fight.”

