Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Weekend At WWTR

ST. LOUIS - The Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented By TicketSmarter entries are the stars and cars of the Daytona 500 and will include NASCAR Cup Series champions Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, and Mexico’s Daniel Suárez.

The 240-lap, 300-mile Cup race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. Central on June 5. Leading up to the main event will be a NASCAR hauler parade through downtown St. Louis and the Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise on Thursday, Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group on June 3, the #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic presented by Ranken Technical College at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, and the June 4 Toyota 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Fans are invited to enjoy the pre-race pageantry and concerts, the Enterprise Infield Fan Zone Experience, the Rumble Before the Roar pre-race party and the new GEICO Campgrounds

For tickets and additional information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media (@wwtraceway).

2022 WWTR NASCAR WEEKEND FAN SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 31

4-6 p.m. – Special beer release at Annheuser-Busch Biergarten (1127 Pestalozzi Street, St. Louis).

6:45 p.m. – St. Louis Cardinals racing-themed evening (Busch Stadium, downtown St. Louis).

Wednesday, June 1

Noon-8 p.m. – GEICO Campground open.

Thursday, June 2

Noon-8 p.m. – GEICO Campground open.

4-8 p.m. – WWTR Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise (601 Clark Ave., across from Busch Stadium, downtown St. Louis).

6 p.m. – NASCAR haulers depart WWTR staging lot.

6:30 p.m. – NASCAR hauler parade passes Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise and Busch Stadium.

7 p.m. – Haulers return to WWTR for parking in garage area.

Friday, June 3 – Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

10 a.m. – Spectator gates, Enterprise Infield Fan Zone Experience and midway open.

Noon – Recommended arrival for best race day experience.

1 p.m. – NASCAR Speediatrics.

2:10 p.m. – Richard Petty Q&A on midway stage.

3:45 p.m. – Richard Petty ribbon-cutting ceremony on start-finish line.

3:50 p.m. – Ceremonial first NASCAR Cup Series car laps by Richard Petty.

4 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 practice.

5 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 practice.

5:30 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying.

6:30 p.m. – WWTR track dog Gateway Stanley’s Paw Party, doggie meet-up for campers.

7 p.m. – NASCAR garages and Infield Fan Experience closed.

7:30 p.m. – #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic Presented By Ranken Technical College at Tri-City Speedway (5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL) featuring World of Outlaws Late Models, MOWA Sprint Cars and NASCAR drivers in competition.

Saturday, June 4 – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200; music festival

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates, Enterprise Fan Zone and midway open.

8 a.m. – Recommended arrival time for best race day experience.

10 a.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying.

12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps, 200 miles).

2-4 p.m. – No inbound traffic permitted during this period.

2:30 p.m. – WWTR SpeedFreaks Live!

3 p.m. – Thrills & Throttles presented by Holman Motorcars (featuring St. Louis’ hottest 100 cars). Starts after the conclusion of the Toyota 200.

4-9 p.m. – Saturday Twi-Night Concerts (Turn 1 stage, free with Truck race admission).

Sunday, June 5 – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates, Enterprise Fan Zone, midway open.

8:30 a.m. – Midway Music Stage opens.

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Rumble Before The Roar pre-race party.

9:30 a.m. – Recommended arrival time for maximum race day experience.

9:30 a.m. – WWTR Race Day Live! with Kenny Wallace (Midway Stage).

10:30 a.m. – Fans’ track walk, concert stage access begins (must have Enterprise Fan Zone and driver intro passes).

2 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 driver introductions.

2:30 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (240 laps, 300 miles).

All fans invited onto the track after the race.

Post-race track walk and scavenger hunt.

Schedule subject to change.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

