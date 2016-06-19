JERSEYVILLE - Saturday, June 11, was the inaugural James R. Pohlman Memorial Golf Outing and it was nothing but a success in terms of the attendance and the money that was raised.

The weather forecast predicted that it would rain.

It wasn’t supposed to be clear and sunny this past Saturday, but the weather was kind during the beginning of summer for most everyone around the River Bender area.

“It was a really good day,” Phil Pohlman said. “We got some really outstanding weather unlike what was forecasted.”

In particular it benefited everyone who was planning on going to Westlake Country Club in Jerseyville to play 18 holes of golf, have some drinks, and socialize.

However, the most important thing was not about setting up a fun day for golfers and friends, but raising awareness for a sickness and honoring a man respected by everyone who knew him.

Jim Pohlman died in 2014 after a tragic work-related accident claimed his life, but his memory very alive on Saturday.

His wife, Carole, along with just about every person with the last name Pohlman was on hand at Westlake volunteering and catering to everyone.

“My husband had been a member here for many years and was an avid golfer,” Carole Pohlman said. “It’s a good to testament to all our friends that came out today. I was fortunate enough that my kids from Dallas were able to come up and then all of our other families.”

The Pohlman family is well known and respected throughout Greene County and the River Bender area, hailing from Carrollton.

Several people had a hand in getting the tournament started, but it Phil that had a big hand in organizing it all.

“Phil was very instrumental in starting everything and it’s really his baby,” Carole Pohlman said.

Many of the people who came were members of the Pohlman family, huge amount of friends, or just some locals who wanted to take advantage of the nice sunny day and get a game of golf in.

“We had all the help we wanted. A lot of other people that volunteered came in to support our cause so we feel really good about that,” Phil said.

The volunteers were busy all day with various duties.

Water coolers on each hole had to be constantly being refilled, while the people who weren’t golfing, but eating lunch, were served with hamburgers and hot dogs

There was silent auction going on inside the clubhouse as well.

“The good thing was that we almost filled up the golf tournament up really early and after that because of social media, we got it out there for people to find out what the tournament was about and what our cause was,” Phil Pohlman said

Close to 50 teams of four golfers took part in the tournament with around 160 players in total.

They played one round of 18 holes and the winners of each group received prizes.

The winning group consisted of Josh Evans, Ben Goetten, Jamie Gorman, and Eric Pistorius who recorded a combined score of -14.

All of the proceeds from the tournament will be going to the Parkinson’s Disease Research out of Washington University.

“Being the inaugural tournament for Jim, most of his family and friends came out to support it," Phil Pohlman said.

