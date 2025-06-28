WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today participated in a Defense Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to review the President’s Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Request for the Air Force. During the hearing, Durbin praised the service of military members at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, as well as urged Air Force leadership to strongly consider Scott Air Force Base as the new home for a fleet of KC-46A refueling tankers.

“I want to join the dual chorus of thanking all of you in uniform and those who participated in the operations last weekend, and to your families for supporting your decision to serve our country in such an extraordinary way,” Durbin began.

“Secondly, I happen to have an Air Force Base in Illinois, Scott Air Force Base, which serves as the DOD’s global mobility and transporting hub. [We’re] very proud of it. There is the 126th Air Refueling Wing at that base. [They’re] also interested in the KC-46, so let me make a point for the record. We hope you’ll give favorable consideration to their application,” Durbin said.

Durbin has been a strong supporter of the 126th Air Refueling Wing’s bid for new KC-46As, and last September, Scott Air Force Base was selected as a finalist for the bed down. New aircraft would help Scott Air Force Base maintain its 347 Air National Guard positions currently overseeing the KC-135 aircrafts while adding 94 new positions.

Durbin also raised with Air Force senior leaders concerns about conflicts of interest in defense contracting and his support for strong homeland defense capabilities and space superiority.

