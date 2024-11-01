EDWARDSVILLE — The annual Halloween parade in Edwardsville, organized by the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the City Of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon, returned with a creative twist on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 - Halloween night. This year’s theme, "In My Favorite Era," encouraged participants to showcase various historical periods through imaginative floats and costumes.

Katie Haas, a spokesperson for the Chamber of Commerce, expressed pride in coordinating the event, which has become a cherished tradition for the community.

“The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce is honored to organize the annual Halloween parade and celebrate this beloved community tradition,” Haas said. “We're proud to collaborate with several entities in order to produce a large-scale event that draws thousands of participants and spectators to downtown Edwardsville each year.”

The parade featured a diverse array of entries that reflect the theme, including a group of suffragists from the 1900s, The Beatles, a 20-foot dragon, and a lighted pirate ship. Additional highlights include a '70s era tiki room, the Founding Fathers, the Grinch, a Renaissance float, a giant roller skate, and a hearse from the Victorian era.

Haas noted the impressive quality of the creations, emphasizing the detail, artistry, mechanics, and volunteer coordination required to bring the floats to life.

“Special thanks to Edwardsville police and public works departments for their dedication to ensuring a smooth and safe family-friendly event,” she added.

